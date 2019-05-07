Share:

ISLAMABAD-Health experts strictly warned people against consumption of fizzy drinks during ‘iftar’ and ‘sehri’, saying such drinks had harmful effects on health and might cause kidney, stomach and cancer relating ailments.

Senior physician Dr Bilal Jamil advised citizens to use home-made juices instead of soft drinks in Iftar as these can easily be absorbed during digestion process.

“Home-made drinks like lemonade, milk soda and others are more efficient in combating thirst as compared to soft drinks,” he said.

“Water is one of the best fluids for proper hydration as it does not contain added sugars or caffeine which can actually increase dehydration,” the doctor said.

Dr Bilal also asked people for increasing water intake to avoid heat affects and maintain required level of minerals in the body especially during Ramadan.

Due to hot summer season and humid weather, the chances of dehydration will increase in human body and especially in fasting duration for more than 15 hours, he added.

Expert advised general public to take at least 8 to 10 glasses of water or liquids in form of juices, beverages, etc with intervals from Iftar to Sehri for proper functioning of body organs.

Taking just lot of water and drinks at Iftar time to quench thrust is not a healthy practice and not beneficial for human body, he said, adding, “Keeping the body healthy, it is imperative that some solid diet should be taken first and then take water gradually as taking water with empty stomach is not good for intestine.”

He further said that level of salt and sugar in the body also reduces in Ramadan so ‘lemonade’ is the best drink not only to quench thrust but also to keep the level of minerals at the required level.

“At least eight glasses should be taken daily and maximum as much anyone can take because there is no harm of excessive water intake on human body rather it washes kidneys”, Dr said.

High-sugar food items as sweets, chocolates should be avoided at the iftar table at all costs as are an instant source of weight gain that can lead to severe complexities like diabetes and obesity if consumed every day, he suggested.

He said fried food like fried pakoras and samosas should also be avoided at all costs, yet they are an integral part of our iftar tables. There are tons of reasons to avoid these foods that range from increased heart risks of strokes and cardiac arrests from increased cholesterol levels to weight gain and severe obesity among children.