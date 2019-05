Share:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Dust raising gusty winds are expected in South Punjab in afternoon.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad 16 degree centigrade, Lahore 24, Karachi 27, Peshawar 12, Quetta 18, Gilgit and Murree 14 degree centigrade.