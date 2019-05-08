Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition of Miftah and extended his interim pre-arrest bail till May 30 against the two surety bonds worth of Rs0.5 million each. During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official sought time to submit its reply. Therefore, the IHC dual bench deferred hearing directing NAB to submit its reply in this matter. In his petition, the former finance minister prayed to the court to restrain the NAB from arresting him and sought a pre-arrest bail. He expressed apprehensions that NAB might arrest him which would be disgraceful and humiliating for him. Miftah explained in his petition that why NAB was after him and said that when the deal for LNG supply was being finalised, he was working as non-executive director/chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for a limited time period from Oct 30, 2013 to Oct 18, 2017.

He added that in his role as a non-executive chairman, the petitioner as per standard practice relied upon the advice and recommendations received from the Board of Directors from the executive or from the Inter State Gas System (ISGS), the agency responsible for carrying out the tender process.

The former minister asserted that he was not responsible for evaluating any bids received and did not share in the executive responsibilities of due diligence as his role was merely of non-executive director.

He added that the LNG project at the time of award of tender was extremely price competitive.