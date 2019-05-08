Share:

ISLAMABAD - Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan Tuesday visited Pakistan Customs Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE).

Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Director General, IPRE welcomed the Chairman. He briefed the Chairman about Pakistan Customs measures taken to interdict counterfeiting and piracy and termed it a serious threat to national economy and genuine businesses, said a press release issued here.

Briefing the Chairman, Dr. Subuctageen explained in detail how effectively Pakistan Customs was dealing to curb the menace of counterfeit and piracy with the help of designated agencies and IPO-Pakistan.

Mujeeb Ahmed Khan appreciated the performance of Pakistan Customs and assured that IPO-Pakistan would assist Pakistan Customs to curb counterfeit repertoire.

He highlighted the legislative improvement to place vibrant and meaningful IP system in Pakistan.