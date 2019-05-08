Share:

KABUL - Afghanistan on Tuesday urged Pakistan to reopen airspace for Afghanistan flight that was closed during tension between Pakistan and India in February, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman conveyed his country’s concern to Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Zahed Nasrullah Khan in a meeting in Kabul.

“Deputy Minister Zaman emphasized the improvement of ties between the two countries and expressed the Afghan Government’s concern regarding the closure of Pakistani aerial space for Afghanistan’s flights,” an Afghan Foreign Ministry statement said.

“The Pakistani Ambassador promised that the Pakistani Government will soon decide on reopening the aerial space,” it said.

The two sides discussed the expansion of economic ties between the two countries, resolving transit and transport issues, joint counter terrorism and holding a joint conference of the Ulema of the two countries. They also discussed resumption of bilateral dialogue known as APAPPS, the recent telephone conversation between the heads of the two countries, further cooperation in the areas of consular affairs, peace, resolving border issues, and joint regional cooperation.

It may be noted that the meeting of APAPPS has not been held since November due to tension, according to officials. Last meeting on refugees was held in Islamabad in November.