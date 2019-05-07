Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amna Imran Khan has constituted four committees to ensuring transparency at all levels in execution of development projects being carried out by the Engineering Wing of the LDA.

The director general of the LDA has constituted four high-powered committees, each headed by an additional director general, to look after the tendering procedure, procurement process, estimation of projects, quality assurance and various other aspects of development projects.

The first committee is Estimation Committee, headed by the additional director general of the LDA. It will verify estimates prepared by the Engineering Wing for development projects.

The second committee is Grievance Redressal Committee, also headed by the additional director general. The legal adviser and director (study) of the TEPA are part of it. It will look into complaints of stakeholders against tendering procedures.