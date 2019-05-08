Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan American Business Forum (PBAF organized a Pak-America Business conference in Dallas, Texas, informed RCCI spokesman on Tuesday. RCCI Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi who was leading RCCI delegation in his address said that the major purpose of the conference was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the hurdles in trade ties between the two business communities.

Also, enhance cooperation with key organizations in both countries to ensure cohesive and coordinated strategies in promoting U.S. private sector interests in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the trade volume between Pakistan and USA is very low, however, he stressed that there is a need to improve exchange of delegations between the two countries. “We need to explore new markets and identify new areas of cooperation including services sector, gems and jewelry and Information technology,” he informed.

He expressed hope that in coming years the trade volume will be increased. He invited overseas Pakistanis to invest in different sectors. CPEC is an important project and we would like to have private sector in it, this will help our SME sector, Fayyaz Qureshi added.

President Pakistan American business Forum (PBAF) Waqar Khan in his address highlighted the key objective of the forum with respect to Pakistan and US trade relations.

Paul Voelker. Mayor, Richardson Texas also addressed the conference and appreciated RCCI and PBAF for organizing the conference and expressed hope that bilateral relations between the two countries will be improved.