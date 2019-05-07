Share:

ISLAMABAD-Higher Education Commission and Sri Lanka will enhance cooperation in higher education sector under Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.

The programme offers around 1,000 scholarships to facilitate Sri Lankan students to study in universities of Pakistan in engineering and social sciences disciplines, a statement said.

A statement issued by the HEC said that delegation from Sri Lanka including vice chancellors, deputy vice chancellors, senior members of University Grants Commission and Parliamentarians visited the HEC.

During the visit, the delegation held a meeting with senior HEC officials led by Dr Fateh Marri, Member (Operations and Planning) and discussed issues of mutual academic and professional interest, particularly briefings on Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme and the HEC’s accreditation and attestation processes.

Dr Mazhar Saeed, Director General (Planning and Development) HEC shed light on Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, which has five components including 1000 Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students, exchange of university faculty, trainings for Sri Lankan civil servants in areas of public administration, governance and leadership, establishment of a research centre on Asian Culture and Civilization in Sri Lanka as well as holding of Pakistan Higher Education Expo in Colombo.

He said that the programme includes 800 fully-funded and 200 partially-funded scholarships for Sri Lankan students to pursue undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies in top-ranked Pakistani universities in the next five years.

He said Sri Lankan students will be selected after entrance test, and a semester of foundation course for the incoming students will be arranged.

The scholarships will be awarded in various disciplines including Engineering, Basic and Advanced Sciences and Social Sciences. The Sri Lankan students and scholars will be placed in Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Comsats University, Islamabad, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Sukkur IBA University, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, Government College University, Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, and University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Engineering students will be placed in 10 universities including NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Comsats University, Islamabad, National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, National Textile University, Faisalabad, and National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad.

He further said that 50 short-term faculty exchanges will be made from Pakistan to Sri Lanka for seminars, conferences and other academic and research activities. Moreover, HEC will also offer 50 short-term trainings for Sri Lankan civil servants in areas of public administration, governance and leadership.

He informed the delegation that preparations are underway for expo in Colombo, while deliberations are being made on establishment of Centre on Asian Culture and Civilization in one of the Sri Lankan universities.

The delegation expressed keen interest in the programme and assured that they will encourage their students to benefit from the scholarships.

On the occasion, Dr. Nadia Tahir, Managing Director Quality Assurance, Higher Education Cooperation highlighted HEC’s efforts to ensure quality of education and research in higher education institutions of Pakistan. She said Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) are working in all universities to meet and evaluate quality parameters. She also underscored Higher Education Cooperation ’s endeavours to promote a research culture in Pakistani degree awarding institutions by setting up Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialization and Business Incubation Centres.