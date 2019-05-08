Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U16 fought back by taking two early second innings wickets against Bangladesh U16 on day two of the second three-day match in Khulna on Tuesday. Bangladesh finished day two at 29 for two (overall lead, 101 runs) after Pakistan opening bowler Aseer Mughal had accounted for both openers with only 11 runs on the board. Earlier, resuming their first innings from the overnight score of 20 for two, Pakistan lost opener Sameer Saqib (19) with the total at 52. Sameer added 33 runs with Haseebullah (15) who also fell soon after. Captain Umer Eman fought gallantly with a 117-ball 57 that included nine fours. Umer added 31 for the fifth wicket with Kashif Ali (22) and 52 for the sixth wicket with Aseer Mughal (22). Pakistan were bowled out for 220, conceding a 72-run first innings lead. All-rounder Ahmad Khan did not bat due to illness. Mushfiq Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi took three wickets each for Bangladesh. Bangladesh have a 1-0 lead in the two match series, the hosts won the series opener in Fatullah by five wickets.