KARACHI-Hamdard Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which RoohAfza carbonated drink - “RoohAfza Go” will be served to onboard passengers during Iftar time in PIA’s flights and it will also be available in markets in Karachi. Syed Faizullah Jawad, Director Marketing and Trade on behalf of Hamdard and Muhammad Amir Memon, General Manager, Brand Management, representing PIA signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Memon said: “PIA is the national airline and RoohAfza is the national syrup of Pakistan therefore, this partnership is natural. “RoohAfza Go will be served at Iftartime to the in-flight passengers of PIA at the height of 30 to 35 thousand feet during the month of Ramazan”, he added. He showed great joy on the inclusion of RoohAfza in the PIA menu and reiterated that this relationship would continue for a long run. He further stated “It will be our pleasure to take feedback on “RoohAfza Go” from passengers.”

Earlier, Mr UsamaQureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard said “Keeping in view of the blissful holy month of Ramazan, we entered into this deal to facilitate the passengers of PIA for Iftar. “We will continue to explore more horizons for strengthening mutual co-operation. He further said “Pakistan came into being on the 27th Ramazan and Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said always has celebrated the 27th Ramazan as Pakistan’s Independence day. Hamdard has upheld this tradition even after his shahadat.

Syed Faizullah Jawad, welcomed the all guests and thanked them for their participation in the ceremony. President and Chairperson of Hamdard Pakistan, Mrs Sadia Rashid along with Ms Fatema Munir Ahmed (Mutawallia), officials and in-flight hosts of PIA, directors and managers of Hamdard were also a part of this ceremony.