Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi condemned the blast outside Data Darbar shrine in Lahore in which at least eight people including five police officials were martyred and scores injured on Wednesday.

PM Imran strongly denounced the blast outside Data Darbar.

The prime minister has sought a report of the incident and has directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

The president deplored the loss of precious lives in the incident and said those involved in such despicable incident in the holy month of Ramzan are misguided elements.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the blast and there was control over the terrorism during Nawaz Sharif's five years in power.

“There was control over terrorism during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. It is the government’s negligence to be so careless about the implementation of the National Action Plan,” Shehbaz said.

The PML-N leader further said the escalating peace situation was alarming. “We have to consider why these incidents are happening again,” Shehbaz said.

“Those who do these things at shrines are not Muslims,” Shehbaz said, adding, “Those who pull these kinds of acts are enemies of Islam and Pakistan.”

PML-N vice-president Hamza Shehbaz also condemned the attack and said, we will defeat the enemies of Pakistan.

“We need to keep working on the steps that were taken by Nawaz Sharif against terrorism,” Hamza said, adding these acts are a cause of concern for the nation.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq also condemned the blast targetting police.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also condemned the blast and said terrorists will not be successful in sabotaging the peace of the country.

According to initial police reports, the blast targetted a van carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police.

Inspector-General Punjab Police Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan confirmed the attack targetted the police force and said five police officials died in the blast. A security guard and civilians were also among the dead.

According to DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, at least 25 people are being treated for injuries, some of whom were in critical condition.