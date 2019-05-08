Share:

President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in suicide explosion outside Data Darbar have condoled with the bereaved families.

In a joint condolence message issued here Wednesday, the PML leaders said that the entire nation highly values this great sacrifice of the Elite Force jawans, facilitators of the attacker should be identified and given exemplary punishment and the best possible treatment be provided to the injured.

They said that the PML and its leadership share the grief and sorrow of bereaved families of martyred Police jawans and civilians and pray for early recovery of the injured.