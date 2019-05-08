Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Tuesday said the previous rulers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had destroyed all the state institutions and ruthlessly looted the national wealth.

Talking to PTV, she said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power, the country’s economy was in a shambles. All the national institutions were facing deficit and the entire nation knew very well that who were responsible for destroying that decay, she added. The minister said the present government since its first day took many remedial steps to put the country back on the path to progress.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should not be given coverage as he was convicted by the Supreme Court and sent to jail by an accountability case in a corruption case.

It was very unfortunate that a convict was being sent back to the jail with pump and show by his party, she added. In civilized societies convicted persons were not glorified as it was tantamount to glorifying the crimes committed by them, the minister said.

Zartaj said it was unusual that a mollycoddle convict was violating all laws and the jail manual. The convicts were made to follow the jail’s code of conduct instead of advertising their activities.

The minister said the PTI government was striving to provide subsidy on edible items, health, education and other sectors to give relief to the masses.

Zartaj said when the PTI came into power, it inherited economic challenges. However, it was making all-out efforts to improve the national economy, she added.

She said the government intended to provide essential 19 commodities on subsidized rates to facilitate the middle income and lower income people through its countrywide network during the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister said the present government had approved subsidy of Rs 1,602 million on 19 commodities to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) had set up a control room at its head office to keep strict vigilance on quality, quantity and prices of essential food items all across the country.

She said all the line departments had been directed to perform their duties in an efficient manner while the Utility Stores Corporation would cooperate with the provincial governments for provision of essential items to the masses.

The minister said an effective monitoring system had also been evolved to keep an eye on the prices and quality of daily use items in Ramadan bazaars. All-out efforts would be made that every penny of the Ramazan package should reach the people.