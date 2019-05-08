Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday observe bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 25.64 points (0.07 percent) to close at 35,631.06points.

A total of 65,363,330 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.736 billion.

Out of 284 companies, share prices of 78 companies recorded increase while 184 companies registered decrease whereas 22 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Limited with a volume of 10,190,000 and price per share of Rs4.45, Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 5,329,000 and price per share of Rs11.97 and Sui North Gas with a volume of 3,011,500 and price per share of Rs71.60.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan XD with the increase of Rs 225 per share, closing at Rs 7465 while Philips Morris Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 171.11 per share, closing at Rs 3670.

The top decliners were Mari Petroleum with the decrease of Rs 19.81 per share, closing at Rs 1107.14 and Hinopak Motor with the decrease of Rs 18.25 per share closing at Rs 346.88.