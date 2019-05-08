Share:

Karachi-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Tuesday demanded the Sindh government to immediately fill all vacant posts of medico-legal officers’ in Karachi hospitals.

“It is still shocking to discover that out of 70 posts for of medico-legal officers (MLOs), which have been sanctioned by Sindh government for nine Karachi hospitals; only 29 medical-legal officers are currently working at these hospitals. The appalling situation has been going on for years, has exposed thee PPP-led Sindh government’s negligence towards the needs of Karachi.”

Mr Sher Zaman pointed out that only three of the nine Karachi hospitals have fully functional medico-legal facilities and morgues.

“In addition, the situation of female medico-legal officers continues to be unacceptable, as there are only 4 female officers currently employed while the total requirement for entire Karachi is 9 female medico-legal officers.”

Highlighted importance of the role of MLOs, the PTI MPA from PS-110 asserted that when it comes to criminal justice system in terms of investigation process, as they conduct autopsies and examine the victims of violent crimes such as rapes to aid the court and prosecution in criminal cases. “Given the rising incidents of various crimes in Karachi on a daily basis, the work of MLOs becomes that more important but sadly, the lethargy of the Sindh Government to address this serious matter seems to be growing” PTI Karachi President demanded that the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Home Minister immediately fill all the vacancies MLOs in Karachi, especially female officers and ensure fully functional MLO facilities and morgues in all Karachi hospitals.

COMMISSIONER MEETS WHO

EXPERT ON RABIES

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani met with Dr Nasim Salahuddin, Head Department of infectious diseases Member WHO Expert committee for Rabies and “Rabies Free Karacahi” at his office where they discussed dog bite cases, awareness among community and general public through mobilisation and involved them at grass root level.

Dr Nasim and his delegation members briefed the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani about its organization s progress activities and role in the community, awareness of the campaign , mobilization since last 10 years towards dog bites cases trainings of the workers, potentiality of the community etc. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani appreciated the efforts of the Organization and gave them patience gearing towards their demands of cooperation and assistance at community level by governmental and allied agencies coordination and cooperation and collaboration to boost the campaign and cause.

The Commissioner Karachi immediately has established an “Task Force” headed by Additional Commissioner-II Ghulam Murtaza Memon consisting of Respective Assistant commissioners/Revenue officers, respective agencies and Rabies free Karachi representatives to joint coordinate and take efforts to establish civil society mobilization, awareness, trainings sessions in the community prior and post treatment of dog bites cases, mass dog vaccination and Animal birth control process, field operation, through workshops, seminars and awareness on social media s well on other media to achieve the targets. He further added that the organization and the Commissionarate will work jointly after mutial agreement and [MOU draft which will be sent by them and weighting after law deptt Sindh].Government must be taken on the board to further expand its operation and cause inthis regard the organization will have to meeting with local Govt and health deptts.

The Commissioner Karachi directed that to train and involve the staff of allied agencies , has asked DMCs to spare and train the sanitary workers and others staff with the organization to join hands in the cause.

Abdullah Coordinator briefed the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani about rabies that is a wild animal disease, 96% cases involve dog bites. During 2009- 2018 cases of rabies were trated at Indus and Jinnah hospitals were112.Indus is a free of cost tertiary care hospital with establishment of training centre for sindh for rabies preventions. He further informed that during 2012 to 2019 total 5460 animal bites cases were treated at Indus hospital. According to WHO many ways of preventions were did including first aid, rabies immunoglobulin, vaccine, trainings, awareness. More than 30 PEP workshops and lectures and advocacy were held. World rabies day is being observed on 28th of September of every year.