ISLAMABAD - Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the richest political party of the country as the Election Commission of Pakistan released details of the assets of 81 political parties on Tuesday.

After PTI, PML-N is the second richest among the political parties. PPP holds third position in worth of assets.

According to the Election Commission, PTI owns assets worth Rs316.6 million. The party’s fortunes received a boost of Rs 220 million in one year, the ECP disclosed in record it released.

A certificate from the party states that the PTI did not receive any funding from any prohibited source.

The PTI received Rs 65.8 million funds from Overseas Pakistanis. It got Rs 49.2 million funds from the Overseas Pakistanis settled in Britain alone.

The party also received Rs 12.6 million donations from the compatriots living in United States, according to the details released by the ECP. The PTI has also declared its six bank accounts to the ECP.

Former ruling party PML-N has assets worth Rs 253.377955 million. The party earned an amount of 119.7 million from issuing party tickets for elections. The PML-N financial fortunes had increased by Rs20 million in a year.

The PPP has a bank balance of over Rs167 million and it received an amount of 93.7 million while issuing tickets to the party’s election candidates, the ECP details suggest.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) owns assets worth over 49.9 million rupees, according to the ECP details. Religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have assets worth five million collected in donations from members and sympathizers.

Shaikh Rashid led Awami Muslim League is the poorest among Pakistan’s political parties with assets having worth of Rs 138,000.

Jamaat Islami have financial fortunes to the tune of Rs 106.3 million, while MQM-Pakistan have a financial worth of Rs 17.5 million, the record released by the ECP said.