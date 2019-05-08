Share:

Three killed over old enmity

SHIKARPUR - Three villagers were killed in an armed clash between two rival groups of Jakhrani community at Nim Laro. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Nabi Shah Wagan police here the other day.

SHO Imdad Ali Hulio said that three unknown armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Hazoor Bakhsh, Majeed and Jeeail when they were on their way to Pir Jaan village on a motorcycle. They sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to Larkana Hospital. The accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the bodies to Ghari Yasin Hospital for post-mortem. They were later handed over to the families after medico-legal formalities. The motive behind the incident was said to be an old dispute between two groups of Allah Dino Jakhrani and Fazal Muhammad Jakhrani group, according to police. However, no FIR was registered by the police till the filing of report.

Employees assured solution to problems

MIRPURKHAS - PPP MPA and Chairman Standing Committee on Revenue Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah arrived at the protest camp of revenue employees to negotiate with them here the other day.

He listened to the problems of the protesting revenue employees at the camp set up by All Sindh Revenue Employees Union Mirpurkhas. It is worth mentioning here that all the offices, operating under Revenue Department, were locked due to employees’ protest.

Later, the PPP lawmaker told the media that people were facing a great deal of inconvenience due to strike by the revenue employees. He assured that he would approach higher authorities to get the employees’ problems addressed so that work at the revenue offices could resume.

Three houses gutted in fire

MIRPURKHAS - Three houses gutted in a fire at Haidery Muhallah of Mirwah Gorchani Town here the other day.

According to locals, the fire also reduced wheat stock, a cow, and a cattle-shed to ashes. Among the injured, there are four men including Abdul Hafeez Rajput, Javed Rajput, Jameel Rajput, and Shehzad Rajput. The locals lamented that they had to extinguish the fire on a self-help basis as the fire brigade reached the spot too late.