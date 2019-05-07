Share:

I am to draw the attention of concerned authorities regarding human rights violation as Pakistan Testing Service has arranged a test for the recruitment in the National Highways and Motorway Police on Easter Sunday (April 21).

Although Pakistan Testing Service arranges such tests mostly on Sundays to accommodate maximum candidates as Sunday is weekly off day, but keeping in view the Minorities religious festivals and to facilitate them, they should follow the Interior Ministry’s circular # 02/07/2018-Public, which clearly mentions said Sunday as Easter Sunday.

There is a general impression that as these bureaucrats come through competitive examination (CSS), so they are very competent, but surprisingly, in this case, they are unaware of Minorities religious festivals. This exposes the non-seriousness of our bureaucracy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to kindly look into this matter and instruct the concerned department to facilitate the Minorities during their religious festivals as he claimed to give VIP status to the Minorities of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during his election campaign.

EMMANUEL YOUSAF,

Lahore, April 19.