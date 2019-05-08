Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has released Rs564.2 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocation of Rs675 billion.

Under its development program, the government has released an amount of Rs22.66 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs22.9 billion for corporations and Rs38.1 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations, the government released Rs217.4 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) out of its total allocation of Rs185.197 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs11.61 billion for National Transmission and Despatch Company and Pakistan Electric Power Company for which an amount of Rs33.365 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs10.13 billion released for Communication Division (other than NHA) as the government earmarked Rs13.977 billion in its PSDP 2018-19.

Railways Division received Rs23.22 billion out of its total allocation of Rs28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs1.33 billion out of total allocation of Rs3.65 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs28.98 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission as against the total allocation of Rs30.961 billion for current fiscal year.

Under PSDP 2018-19, the government released Rs26.270 billion for the various projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, whereas the Water Resource division received Rs55.4 billion out of total allocation of Rs78.09 billion.