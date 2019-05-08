Share:

SARGODHA - The judge of Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder awarded collectively 24 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

The court sources said on Tuesday that in 2018,the Counter-Terrorist Department (CTD) team had conducted raid at a home situated at village Vigowal district Sargodha and arrested an accused Najeeb-ur-Rehman and recovered a suicide jacket and ammunition material from his possession.

Police registered case against the accused under Terrorism Act and presented Challans in ATC Sargodha.

After completing the charges, the judge of ATC awarded 24 years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated property of the culprit Najeeb.