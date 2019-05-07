Share:

Rohingya is a minor Muslim country in Myanmar where unknown atrocities are being committed by the forces of Myanmar. The country’s forces relentlessly have been persecuting the minors only because of their beliefs. According to the Amnesty International reports, in 2017, more than 15,000 Rohingya refugees fled from the country in order to escape the brutalities of security forces. The government is inflicting unimaginable barbarities on Muslims minorities like rapes, killing including of those infants and young children, brutal beating and disappearances. The fact is that the powerful countries of the world showing utter negligence as if they are oblivious.

According to a report, since 2017 approximately 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been slain by Myanmar’s forces, and meanwhile; more than 34,000 were thrown into fires. Apart from these, the Army, police, and 115,000 homes combusted beyond raped 18,000 women and girls.

Thus, the world powers must take action against Myanmar, which is doing flagrant violations of human rights, and they have crossed all of the limits of humanity.

ABRAR NABI,

Turbat, April 18.