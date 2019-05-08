Share:

At least five people including three police officials were martyred and scores injured in a blast outside the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to initial police reports, the blast targetted a van carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan confirmed three police officials died in the blast. A security guard and a civilian were also among the dead.

At least 24 people were being treated for injuries, some of whom were in critical condition, he added.

The exact nature of the blast was being ascertained, and it was too early to determine if it was a suicide attack, the official told media from the site of the incident.

"The blast took place around 8:45am outside Gate number 2, where the police personnel were deployed for security," DIG Ashfaq said.

Entry to the Data Darbar was sealed in the aftermath of the blast, and Zaireens have been asked to turn away as police conduct initial investigation into the incident.

*This is a developing story.