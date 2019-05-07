Share:

UNITED NATIONS - A UN rights expert has voiced deep concern at the unilateral US sanctions against Iran, Cuba and Venezuela, saying the use of economic coercive measures for political purposes violates human rights and international law.

“Such actions may precipitate man-made humanitarian catastrophes of unprecedented proportions,” Idriss Jazairy, the UN special rapporteur, said in a statement released in Geneva on Monday.

“Regime change through economic measures likely to lead to the denial of basic human rights and indeed possibly to starvation has never been an accepted practice of international relations,” he said.

“Real concerns and serious political differences between governments must never be resolved by precipitating economic and humanitarian disasters, making ordinary people pawns and hostages thereof,” Jazairy added.

