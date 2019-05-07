Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf directed traffic wardens to make all out efforts to ease traffic flow in congested areas during ‘iftar’ times to facilitate the citizens.

He also ordered them to behave politely with the public on roads. He asked the DSPs and inspectors to continue patrolling the areas where traffic jam occurs normally to control the situation. The CTO Bin Ashraf issued these directions while addressing traffic wardens in his office on Tuesday.

He said that the wardens should act with patience during fast and to impart duties with full dedication and commitment. “Fast teaches us the lesson of sacrifice and patience,” he said. He asked the wardens to not allow any vehicle owner to park car/motorcycle in no parking zone as it causes traffic mess. He said strict action should also be taken against the violators and their vehicles should be lifted with lifters besides imposing fines on them. CTO Bin Ashraf said that since traffic rush was on peak at time of Iftar, therefore, the traffic headquarters have decided to provide iftar items to the wardens on duty points. He also advised the public to cooperate with traffic wardens on roads as they are here to help them out and to control the traffic rush.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police, following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, launched crackdown against the drug mafia and held two narcotics sellers.

Police have also seized 3.60 kg Charas from the accused who have been identified as Amir Younis and Zakir Baloch and registered cases against them, informed a police spokesman.