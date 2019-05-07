Share:

LAHORE - Two gunmen entered a house and killed a woman and her daughter in Lahore’s Badami Bagh on early Tuesday, police said. The attackers fled instantly.

The deceased were identified by police as Razia Bibi, 50, and her daughter Sonia, 25. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Local residents told the police that the attackers also fired into the air as fled the crime scene. Razia and her daughter present alone at home when two men forced their entry into the house located in Hanif Park and opened fire on them.

A police investigator told The Nation that both the victims were shot from a point blank range. He said the victims were shot in the head and chest. As a result, they died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

A relative of the victims told reporters at the morgue that two brothers, Shahbaz and Shahzad, carried out the gun attack over some relationship dispute. He said Shahbaz had proposed Sonia but the family had rejected his marriage proposal.

The Badami Bagh police late Tuesday registered a double murder case against the suspects and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far.