Rawalpindi-Women Police Station officials arrested a maid again on theft charges on Tuesday despite Morgah police having dropped the charges against her with the consent of the complainant in the same case, sources said on Tuesday.

The detained maid was identified as Shaheen Bibi, resident of Kotha Kalan, sources said. Husband of the maid, who is a mason and presently building Dolphin Force Headquarters, appealed City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan to take notice of the issue and provide his wife with justice.

According to sources, the maid, 27, along with her husband was held by Morgah police on April 10 on complaint of Manzoor, resident of DHA-1, who accused her of stealing Rs300,000 from his house where she was working as maid. A police team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASI) Arshad, had also roughed up the couple in the police station in front of the complainant to make them confess to the crime. However, the couple had been released the same day after interrogation by the ASI with permission of the complainant.

Sources said that the complainant Manzoor again appeared before PS Women on May 7 and lodged complaint against Shaheen while accusing her of mugging diamonds and gold jewellery worth million of rupees from his house and sought legal action against her. Taking action, Women police held Shaheen and shifted her to police station for further investigation, they said.

Ghulam Abbas, husband of the maid, when contacted, said that his wife was being implicated in a bogus theft case by the house owner and police.

He said that his wife was given clean chit by Morgah police after through interrogation but women police picked up her wife again on complaint of the same person.

He said that he along with his wife and 1 year old child was called by Manzoor at his home on April 10, the day when Morgah police released them. “Manzoor and his family not only detained us in a room after snatching our child but also slapped the innocent child besides fracturing the finger of Shaheen during torture,” he said.

He said that he approached police against the atrocity of Manzoor on the same day but no action was taken against him. He appealed CPO Abbas Ahsan to come forward to rescue his wife from fake theft charges. Maznoor, the complainant, when contacted, admitted that Morgah police had released the maid and her husband on his request after the couple was found not guilty. He, however, said that it was revealed on April 12 or 13 that Shaheen had also stolen diamond set and gold ornaments from his house. “That is why I approached police again to arrest Shaheen to recover my stolen jewellery and diamonds,” he said. He alleged that Shaheen was a habitual thief as she was fired from service by house owners in DHA for stealing money from their houses. He denied that his family tortured the maid or her husband. During a chat with The Nation, ASI Arshad also clarified that Shaheen and her husband were released by him in theft case after she proved innocent during investigation. SHO PS Women was not available for her comments.