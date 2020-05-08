KHANEWAL - Eleven members of Tableeghi Jamaat defeated novel coronavirus and left hospitals in the district for their respective homes after regaining health, officials said on Thursday.
Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital decorated the six patients recovered from viral disease with garlands and gave them rosaries from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi as gift before he saw them off last Wednesday evening.
Two of them left for Gilgit-Baltistan, and one each left for Kohat, Kabirwala, Gujrat and Upper Dir.