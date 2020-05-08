Share:

KHANEWAL - Eleven members of Tableeghi Ja­maat defeated novel coronavirus and left hospitals in the district for their respective homes after regaining health, officials said on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital dec­orated the six patients recovered from viral dis­ease with garlands and gave them rosaries from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shera­zi as gift before he saw them off last Wednesday evening.

Two of them left for Gilgit-Baltistan, and one each left for Kohat, Kabirwala, Gujrat and Upper Dir.