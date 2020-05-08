Share:

DIR - Fourteen staff mem­bers of the District Headquarters Hospital in Up­per Dir have tested positive for coronavirus, offi­cial sources said on Thursday.

Swabs from over 50 staffers were taken a few days ago and on Thursday, 14 of them tested posi­tive, including doctors, paramedical staff and nurs­es. Focal person of the health department Upper Dir for coronavirus Dr Nazar Muhammad, who is also deputy district health officer, confirmed the positive cases among the health staff.

He added that tests of the rest of the staff mem­bers had been declared negative.

With fresh cases, Dr Nazar Muhammad said, the number of the Covid-19 patients had reached 119 in Upper Dir.