ISLAMABAD - BharaKahu and Sihala police on Thursday recovered two girls who had gone missing from the respective areas and reunited with their families, said a police spokesman.

He said that Adam Khan lodged report with Sihala police that his 11-year-old daughter had been missing. He stated that he along with family members tried to trace her but no clue was found.

Following this complaint, Sihala police registered First Information Report (case no. 161) on April 23 under section 364-A of the PPC.

Following the compliant, DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed directed SP (Rural) Malik NaeemIqbal for her safe recovery.

SP Rural constituted a special team which worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing girl from Lahore.

In another incident, SherQulam lodged a report with BharaKahu police that his nine-year-old niece, Sara had been missing.

He stated that he along with family members tried to trace her but failed. A specially-constituted team under supervision of ASP HamzaAman-Ullah started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing girl in just three hours, according to the spokesman.

Later, the police reunited both the girls with their parents after completing the legal proceedings.

Furthermore, Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 112 outlaws including 45 absconders during last fortnight and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees besides wine and weapons from them.

Around 17 persons were arrested in connection with dacoity/robbery and car-lifting incidents besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments, three vehicles and a motorbike from them.

The police also arrested 45 absconders during the same period while seven persons were held for their involvement in bootlegging as well as drug-peddling activities.

A total of 2.2 kilogram heroin, 780 gram hashish and a wine bottle were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 11 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons, and nine pistols, one MP5 rifle, ammunition and a dagger were recovered from them.

Five persons were held after registration of two cases under Foreigner Act while three persons were held in violation of Shop and Security Act.

Moreover, the police nabbed five gamblers and recovered stake money and other items from them.

Eleven habitual culprits were nabbed during the same period while 78 persons were held for violating section 144 red-handed and 169 suspects had to face police scrutiny.

While reviewing this performance, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law.