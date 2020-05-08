Share:

KASUR - A large number of youth in the district have got themselves registered with the Tiger Force, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for relief activities in view of the coronavirus.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali said that total 21,990 youth in Kasur district, including 8,530 in tehsil Kasur, 5,782 in tehsil Chunian, 5,564 in tehsil Pattoki and 2,114 youth in tehsil Kot Radha Kishan had got themselves registered with the Force.

He further said that highly educated youth, including doctors, pharmacists, paramedical staff, journalists, retired officials of the armed forces, traders, religious leaders, social workers and others were among those who had got themselves registered.

He said the registration had been completed and now these youth would be imparted training.

“After the training of the youth, the Tiger Force will assist the district administration and other government departments in distribution of ration under the Ehsaas cash programme, pointing out hoarding in the district,” the DC said, and added the Tiger Force would collect data of the labourers and daily wagers and send it to the quarters concerned for providing relief to them.

“The district administration would provide all kinds of equipment to them for protection from the coronavirus,” he concluded.