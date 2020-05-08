Share:

LAHORE - As many as 26 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Thursday, the highest number of casualties in a day, since the pandemic began.

As many as 504 more patients were reported from across Punjab, taking the number of confirmed cases to 9,195.

The deadly virus has so far taken 182 lives in Punjab. So far 68 deaths have been reported from Lahore, 34 Multan, 31 Rawalpindi, 17 Gujranwala, 10 Faisalabad, four Sargodha, three each from Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, two each from Muzaffargarh and Toba Tek Singh and one each from Attock, Bahawalpur, Hafizabad, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Sialkot and Narowal.

Out of 9195 confirmed COVID-19 patients reported so far, 1926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 6415 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number reached 3,449.

As many as 509 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 422 Gujranwala, 351 Gujrat, 319 Sialkot, 254 Faisalabad, 156 Multan, 97 Sargodha, 78 Rahim Yar Khan, 73 Jhelum, 69 Kasur, 59 Jhang, 55 Vehari, 47 Hafizabad, 39 each from Sheikhupura and Attock, 38 DG Khan, 36 Mandi Bahauddin, 35 Bahawalpur, 29 Okara, 28 Muzafargarh, 26 Pakpattan, 24 Mianwali, 23 each Narowal and Toba Tek Singh, 21 Chiniot, 20 each Sahiwal and Nankana Sahib, 18 Lodhran, 17 Khushab, 14 Bhakkar, 13 Bahawalnagar, seven each from Khanewal, Chakwal and Layyah.