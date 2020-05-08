Share:

Thirty-five deaths due to coronavirus and 1,764 new confirmed cases have been reported in the country during the past 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have soared to 25,837.

Of these, 9,093 were reported in Sindh, 10,033 in Punjab, 3,956 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,725 in Balochistan, 558 in Islamabad, 394 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 78 in Azad Kashmir.

Over seven thousand and five hundred patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Officials have recorded more than 3.77 million cases and more than 262,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.