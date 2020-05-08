Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said the province has procured 57 percent of the required wheat and affirmed to complete the target of 4.5 million metric tons.

The CM said in his statement that that the Punjab government has procured 2.6 million metric tons of wheat and 85 percent bardana (gunny bags) have been distributed among growers.

He further told that special preparations have been done at all buying centers regarding social distancing and necessary facilities have been provided for farmers.

I am monitoring the campaign myself to protect the interests of growers, Usman Buzdar said while adding that the government is giving full payment to farmers.

On the other hand, CM Buzdar said in his message on World Thalassaemia Day (today) that thalassaemia is a hereditary disease and a painful problem of children who deserve society’s special attention.

Usman Buzdar said a compact policy has been formed for prevention of thalassaemia across the province.