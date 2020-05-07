Share:

ISLAMABAD - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a very contentious divorce after their shock 2016 split that sent them both scrambling for lawyers. But things have gotten easier between the A list stars who met on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and went on to parent six children together. ‘Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been,’ a source told. ‘They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.’

Dealing with custody of their kids has become easier. Together they have Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The insider also said that Pitt does not have contact with Maddox and Pax. At 18, Maddox is allowed to do what he wants. He has been at college in South Korea, but reportedly came home with the lockdown from COVID-19 began. It is not known why Brad does not see Pax.