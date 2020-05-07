Share:

BERLIN - The Bundesliga season will restart on May 16, the German Football League (DFL) said on Thursday, becoming the first European league to resume amid the coronavirus epidemic. The DFL said the season would resume under the terms of a strict health protocol that bans fans from the stadium, with several matches including the high-profile Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 taking place on the relaunch day. While it was no normal restart given the empty stands and other restrictions, it was crucial to resume play, DFL CEO Christian Seifert told a news conference. “The interest (globally) is big. I see reports from across the world that we are the first major league to return,” Seifert said. “This can only happen because we have the privilege to live in one of the most modern health systems in the world.” He was speaking by video conference after a meeting with first and second division clubs following the government’s decision on Wednesday to give the green light for the Bundesliga to restart and throw a financial lifeline to the cash-strapped clubs. All teams will have to have go into a seven-day training camp in complete isolation prior to May 16 and with all players being tested before their inclusion in the camps, to reduce the risk of any infection.