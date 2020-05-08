Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited various mosques and pickets in the city late on Thursday night to review the security arrangements.

He visited several checking points including Jamia Masjid Gulzar Madina, Jamia Masjid Hamaat-e-Islam, Madrasa Dar-ul-Shaft, Jamia Masjid Anwaar Madina and Naka Multan Road.

The Chief of Lahore Police reviewed the security and safety arrangements made for Taraweeh praayers and also briefed the personnel on duty at mosques and checkpoints on the government’s 20 points directive regarding protection against coronavirus.

The CCPO directed the officials deputed on security duty that suspicious persons, unclaimed items and law-breaking elements should also be closely monitored.

He urged the police personals to ensure the use of duty masks and gloves. Social distancing inside and outside the mosques be made ensured strictly; he added.

In order to protect the lives and property of the citizens, patrolling of Dolphins and PRU squad has been increased on the highways and around mosques during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers.