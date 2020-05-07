Share:

ISLAMABAD - One of Pakistan’s leading fashion brands, Maria.B brings a complete ready-to-wear solution for customers on this Eid with a wide range of casuals, evening wear and kids collection thus serving every customer’s needs through a one stop solution. Offering a wide range of stitched three-piece dresses, this collection is celebration of families on Eid, sharing love and bond among themselves. Modern & traditional, Maria.B Eid collection features pastel and vibrant colors on pure silk fabrics, variety of nets, chiffon, cambric and lawn. Enhanced with detailed traditional embroideries and hand worked embellishments, the collection comes with a variety of tassels, laces and buttons inspired by the spirit of the Modern girl, yet embracing the essence of Ethnicity. For the occasion of Eid, Maria.B has said: “As a brand. We have always encouraged togetherness, love and Family Bond, what time better to do it than this Eid. As a reflection of our ethos the collection consist of 3 various categories i.e. evening Wear, casuals and our kids thus providing a complete solution to our patrons.”