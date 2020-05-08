Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd.) Javed Iqbal has ordered investigations into two cases of Sindh Food Department, physical verification of wheat stock and anomalies in the distribution of wheat from district Ghotki to Karachi region.Chairman directed Director General NAB, Sukkur to immediately initiate investigations of both the cases and recovery of the misappropriated government funds from unscrupulous elements involved in the scam. Both the cases had earlier been referred to Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment for investigations. NAB Sukkur already recovered Rs 15 billion embezzled from misappropriation of wheat stocks after investigations. Furthermore NAB, Sukkur also deposited Rs 10 billion in national exchequer after direct or indirect recovery from corrupt elements involved in wheat scam.