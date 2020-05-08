Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Director Farmanullah Khan has handed over cheques to the victims of a fake and illegal housing scheme here on Thursday. During the investigation carried out by Balochistan NAB into the cheating public at large case, it was observed that owner of Shehnam Housing Scheme namely Sajjad Hussain established a fake and illegal housing scheme in the outskirts of Quetta and received amount from the people. Later, the victims approach NAB after the accused refused to return back the money leaving people in the lurch. Balochistan NAB, after accumulating concrete evidence against the accused filed a reference in the accountability court. Subsequently, accused approached High Court taking plea that allegation leveled against him was wrong.