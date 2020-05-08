PESHAWAR - Closure of Gynae Wards at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s biggest public sector hospital, Lady Reading Hospital, has set alarm bells ringing as the premises used to handle approximately 40 delivery cases daily.
The gynaecology section comprising three wards, Gynae-A, B and C, were shut after 35 staff members including doctors, nurses and others have recently tested positive for coronavirus.
LRH Director Dr Khalid Masud told The Nation that the 35 infected staff members including associate and assistant professors, besides other doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been tested corona positive.
“We are trying our level best to open the gynae department within the next four days,” he added.
He said the gynae department had not been closed for an indefinite period but it would be reopened after the whole building is disinfected and all staff screened.
He said that the LRH has set up a dedicated Corona Complex where senior health professionals are looking after the patients.
“Yesterday, we had 236 corona patients in LRH, but 54 of those patients went home today after recovery. The hospital is trying its best to cope with the ongoing emergency,” he added.
A gynaecologist based in Peshawar said that the government should also focus on improving the maternity care facilities in the BHUs and other health facilities in the peripheries of the city as it would ease the burden on the major hospitals in cities and facilitate the people in their own areas.