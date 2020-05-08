Share:

PESHAWAR - Closure of Gynae Wards at Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s biggest pub­lic sector hospital, Lady Read­ing Hospital, has set alarm bells ringing as the premises used to handle approximately 40 deliv­ery cases daily.

The gynaecology section com­prising three wards, Gynae-A, B and C, were shut after 35 staff members including doctors, nurses and others have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

LRH Director Dr Khalid Masud told The Nation that the 35 in­fected staff members includ­ing associate and assistant pro­fessors, besides other doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been tested corona positive.

“We are trying our level best to open the gynae department within the next four days,” he added.

He said the gynae department had not been closed for an in­definite period but it would be reopened after the whole build­ing is disinfected and all staff screened.

He said that the LRH has set up a dedicated Corona Complex where senior health profession­als are looking after the patients.

“Yesterday, we had 236 corona patients in LRH, but 54 of those patients went home today after recovery. The hospital is trying its best to cope with the ongoing emergency,” he added.

A gynaecologist based in Pe­shawar said that the govern­ment should also focus on im­proving the maternity care facilities in the BHUs and other health facilities in the peripher­ies of the city as it would ease the burden on the major hos­pitals in cities and facilitate the people in their own areas.