LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the decision to ease lockdown in a phased manner has been taken with collective consultations and unanimous decisions have also been taken in order to bring ease and facilitation in the lives of common man.

“Punjab government has taken decisions with unanimity with the federal government and other provinces”, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday. Usman Buzdar maintained that a decision has been taken to allow functioning of industries linked with construction and concerned shops. He further stated that permission will also be granted to open more industries and concerned businesses.

Giving details, CM explained that industries comprising of pipe mills, ceramics, sanitary wares, paints, electrical cables, switch boards, steel, aluminium and other shops will also be allowed to operate. Hardware stores will also be opened and it has been decided to open small markets and small shops across the province, he stated.

CM further informed that small markets and small shops will remain open from early Fajar time till 5 pm in the evening. He said that small markets and small shops getting opened will remain closed for two days in a week. CM stressed that two days enforcement of closure will not be applied on the already opened pharmacies, medical stores, milk shops, karyana stores, tandoors, bakeries and other shops. CM further disclosed that it has also been decided to open OPDs of hospitals. Buzdar apprised that it has also been decided with consensus that educational institutions will remain closed till July 15th and examinations of boards have also been cancelled and promotions of students in 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will be done on the basis of previous year’s results.

CM urged the masses and citizens to fully cooperate with the government in the perspective of its decision to ease lockdown.

Buzdar emphasized that we have to safeguard lives of the people of the province and also have to resolve problems of common man.

CM exhorted the masses to implement all SOPs laid down by the government as it is their fundamental responsibility. As much as the citizens show responsibility, the more they will be saved from contracting coronavirus, concluded CM Usman Buzdar.

Allows OPC officials to meet quarantined passengers

Vice-Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Waseem Akhtar Ramay called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the solution of problems faced by overseas Pakistanis in the wake of coronavirus pandemic including the facilities provided to them in quarantine centres.

The CM said that passengers could order takeaway meals during their stay in hotels and quarantine centres. Likewise, action will be initiated in case of complaints about expensive or substandard food, he assured.

He also said that OPC will be allowed access to the passengers staying at hotels and quarantine centres. Necessary matters will be settled soon in this regard, he said, adding that OPC officials will contact the passengers to help solve their problems.

The CM said that many expatriates had been deprived of their livelihood opportunities due to the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, the government will consider providing relief to the Pakistanis earning their livelihood work permit abroad. In this regard, line departments have been asked to devise a relief package, he added.

The CM observed that OPC’s role was very important in this situation adding that taking care of Pakistanis coming from abroad was govt’s responsibility.

He maintained that quarantine of foreign-returned Pakistanis was essential for all of us. “Taking care of overseas Pakistanis is our responsibility as they are the ambassadors of the country” he added.

The CM ensured that the standard of facilities in hotels and quarantine centres will be further improved. He also expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pakistanis due to coronavirus in different countries.

Waseem Akhtar stated that OPC was ready to serve the Pakistanis coming from abroad adding that they will not be left alone in any difficult moment. The commission will continue to play an effective role in solving their problems, he concluded.

CM announces special grant for cultural

and literary bodies

Buzdar has announced a special grant for cultural and literary bodies affected due to lockdown and coronavirus and also approved the release of funds to them. He has directed the Information and Culture Department to early provide approved funds to the said bodies.

In a statement, he maintained that every segment of life is affected by lockdown adding that government is obligated to fulfill their needs.

Punjab government appreciates the role played by different bodies for the promotion of literature and it will continue assisting them.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF

TORTURE OF A YOUTH

Buzdar has taken notice of torture of youth in Kabirwala area of Khanewal and sought a report from DPO. He directed that action be initiated by arresting the culprits and the tortured youth be provided with best treatment facilities. Meanwhile, police have registered a case in PS Saddar Kabirwala and raids are also being conducted.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER OF A CHILD

Buzdar has sought a report from CPO Multan about the murder of a child in the prescient of PS Shah Shams and ordered to early arrest the criminals besides provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in PS Shah Shams and a special team has been constituted under SSP (Investigations).

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF FOLK SINGER KRISHAN LAL BHEEL

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous Cholistani folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He said that Krishan Lal Bheel enjoyed a prominent place in folk singing and his services will be remembered for ever.