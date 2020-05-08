Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that thalassemia is a hereditary disease and a very painful matter of the innocent children. In his message, the CM said that children suffering from thalassemia deserve special attention. There is a need to adopt coordinated efforts against this disease and the government is also doing different steps to provide quality healthcare facilities to the thalassemia patients. A comprehensive policy has been devised to eradicate this disease and this policy is being implemented efficiently. The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise societal awareness and we should also reiterate the commitment to continue working for a thalassemia-free Pakistan, the CM concluded.