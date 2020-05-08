Share:

LAHORE - Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar has said that corona test has been made mandatory for patients before surgery at Lahore General Hospital. Talking to the media here Friday, he said that the step was aimed at saving surgeons and support staff from coronavirus. Prof Al-Freed Zafar said COVID-19 has increased the responsibilities of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He said that there was need to fully update the knowledge related to new research in the field of medicine and ensure safety measures for healthcare providers.