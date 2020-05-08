Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Shamas Colony police station for negligence during official duty, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that DIG (Operations) had received complaints against the SHO upon which an enquiry was marked to a senior police officer. After comprehensive enquiry, the SHO was found guilty of misconduct and negligence in official duty. DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption, display of laxity in official duty will be continued, according to the spokesman.

He said Islamabad police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar, have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption. DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps improve performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it.