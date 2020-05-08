Share:

Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority One Window Counter would be opened on Friday (today) with observing all precautions against coronavirus as per government directions to facilitate the applicants during the current lockdown.

This was informed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja during a meeting which was held to review the necessary arrangements to make the one window counter functional.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Suhail Masood, Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that the one window counter would work from 10.00am to 2.00pm and Friday timing would be from 10.00am to 12.00 noon to deal the specific matters relating to the sections of Town Planning, Estate Management, Recovery and Transfer of properties.

DG advises citizens to use face mask

The Director General told that the applicants would have to take appointments in advance through phone No.041 9201515 and computer section phone No.041 9200978 for their assignments/ works.

He added that the applicants would contact the one window counter as per given date and time to avoid any inconvenience due to precautions against coronavirus .

He advised the citizens to use face mask while visiting one window counter.

The DG told that the arrangements for sanitizing had been made on the site and temperature would also be checked of the applicants on the spot while signs had been marked to manage the social distancing.

The Director General informed that the applicants would be informed through SMS who had already submitted their files/applications for calling them on one window counter.

He maintained that the matters relating to the FDA city housing scheme would be dealt at one window counter working at Project Management Unit FDA city as par the announced procedures.

The Director General directed the concerned officers to supervise the affairs of one window counter for successful operation to facilitate the citizens regarding departmental work. He advised the staff of one window counter to adopt entire precautions during public dealing and the proper guidance and information should be extended to the applicants to avoid the coronavirus threat.