BADIN - The flour millers from various areas of the desert district of Mithi, after closing down their mills on Thursday, gathered in Mithi, Islamkot, Diplo, Chelhar, Kaloi, Chachro and other towns to register their protest against the unavailability of the wheat grains.

Talking to journalists, the protesting millers deplored that they were not being provided with the required quantity of grains, as the Sindh government had imposed a ban on their inter-district movement.

Terming the ban a cruel joke with the people of Thar, they said that Tharparkar was the only district of Sindh which was dependent on neighbouring districts like Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot and others for flour and rice, but the ban had created a worst food crisis in the district, which was already facing food insecurity due to drought like situation.

“We have been forced to come out on the roads to register the protest after failing to convince the concerned officials to allow us to purchase grains from other districts in order to cater to the needs of people of the desert region in the wake of Covid-19,” they said, and warned that there would be a serious food crisis in the district if they were not provided with the grains within next few days since they had already run out of the stocks.

“The arid zone like Tharparkar should be exempted from such a ban on the movement of the food grains since the desert does not produce such essential crops,” they said, and demanded the high-ups of the Sindh government take strong notice of the alarming situation and provide them with the required quantity of the wheat grains before the situation goes from bad to worse.

Despite repeated attempts, no concerned official could be contacted for the official version on the flour crisis and the subsequent protest by the millers across the district.