ISLAMABAD - The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Thursday directed for constituting a special committee to resolve the issues faced by the Dairy Industry of the country to help its growth. The committee should be formed under the chairmanship of Secretary Finance with representatives from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Dairy Industry, the advisor directed while chairing a meeting here at the Finance Division with the members of Pakistan Dairy Association via video link. This committee would give its report within fortnight and would provide information/data regarding the profit and loss situation of the dairy business across the country.