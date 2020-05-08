Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that a comprehensive policy be devised to resolve the problems of the traders and shopkeepers of Karachi.

He said this while talking to a delegation of traders called on him here on Thursday, said a statement.

Senior Director Coordination, Masood Alam, Director Estate Abdul Qayoom and other notables were also present. The Mayor said that a comprehensive policy should be prepared for opening of the businesses which also be acceptable for the business community.

The members of the delegation suggested that the way banks, offices and some of the government offices were working; same way should also be followed to open the markets and shops.