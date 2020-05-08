Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Thursday decreased the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 19.11 percent for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and 21.42 percent for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL). As per the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the RLNG prices were decreased for the consumers of both the state owned gas distribution companies for the month of May. According the notification, the price of RLNG was decreased by $1.8313 per MMBTU or 19.11 percent for the consumers of SSGC and $2.0477 per MMBTU or 21.42 percent for the consumers of SNGPL.

The price of RLNG for SSGC has been set at $7.7521 per MMBTU for the ongoing month while for SNGPL the price will be $7.5105 per MMBTUM, said the notification. With the decrease in RLNG prices, it would reduce the power generation cost from this source, as this imported gas is the second largest contributor in national energy mix. The new notified prices of RLNG also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

A total of seven cargoes have been imported for the month. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has imported six cargos for the month while Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). It is worth to mention here that for the month of April also the government had decreased the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 15.92 percent for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and 15.69 percent for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL).