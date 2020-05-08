Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that the government would ease the lockdown gradually so that business activities resumed again as it was imperative for country’s economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the public cooperation to contain the coronavirus was mandatory, while Allah Almighty knows better when this pandemic would end.

He said soon a special session of National Assembly was also expected that would specific to COVID-19 debates.